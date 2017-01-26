EUR/NOK now appears oversold – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK now appears oversold – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Pernille Henneberg noted the oversold condition of the cross in response to the recent price action.
Key Quotes
“After yesterday’s fall, EUR/NOK is now fluctuating at the critical technical support levels that we have highlighted over the last days”.
“While a sustained break below 8.9150 (and not least 8.90) would signal to us more near-term NOK strength, we prefer a more cautious short-term stance”.
“Moreover, our short-term financial models, which have historically been a reliable leading indicator for short-term corrections, suggest that EUR/NOK is oversold. Strategically, we like to be long the NOK, yet, tactically, entry levels are likely to improve. We would sell rallies below 8.98”.
-
- R3 8.9844
- R2 8.9630
- R1 8.9403
- PP 8.9189
-
- S1 8.8962
- S2 8.8749
- S3 8.8522