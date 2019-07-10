- EUR/NOK retreats from 2-week highs above 9.7100.
- NOK loses ground despite Brent approaches the $66.00 mark.
- Norway CPI missed expectations during last month.
The Norwegian Krone is extending its offered bias so far this week and is pushing EUR/NOK to the area of 2-week highs above the 9.7100 mark, just to ease some ground afterwards.
EUR/NOK higher post-CPI
The cross is posting gains since last Friday, managing to reclaim the 9.7100 handle and above after inflation figures tracked by the CPI failed to surprise markets to the upside in June.
In fact, consumer prices in the Scandinavian economy rose 0.1% inter-month and 1.9% from a year earlier. Additional results saw the Core Inflation rising 0.4% MoM and Core CPI YTD up 2.3%. The key CPI-ATE (prices adjusted for tax changes and stripping energy costs) rose 2.3% on a yearly basis, just above the Norges Bank estimate.
It is worth recalling that inflation is expected to remain steady at least until September, while it should pick up pace in the subsequent 12-month view according to the latest report by the Norges Bank. This, plus the solid health of economic fundamentals almost guarantees the continuation of the tight monetary conditions in the Nordic economy.
What to look for around NOK
The mood around the risk complex, Brent-dynamics, a healthy economy and a hawkish central bank continue to be the main drivers for the Norwegian currency for the time being. Latest results from the Regional Network Survey showed fundamentals in the Nordic economy remain pretty solid, reinforcing the case of further tightening by the Norges Bank in the upcoming months as well as a stronger Krone.
EUR/NOK significant levels
As of writing the cross is up 0.14% at 9.7058 and faces the next up barrier at 9.7172 (high Jul.9) seconded by 9.7383 (55-day SMA) and then 9.7526 (38.2% Fibo of the April-May rally). On the other hand, a breach of 9.6934 (200-day SMA) would expose 9.6706 (10-day SMA) and finally 9.6141 (monthly low Jul.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD trades above 1.1200, marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony is highly-anticipated. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2470, up from the lows. UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected while manufacturing production missed and trade balance beat expectations.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell House Testimony Preview: No drama Jerome
Inflation is not the key to Fed policy but jobs and GDP. Markets have fully priced a 25 basis point reduction this month. Powell unlikely to offer many clues to July policy, stressing incoming data.