EUR/NOK: Level of krone unlikely to overly worry Norges Bank – Rabobank

The Norwegian krone may be the second best performing G10 currency in the year to date, but the level of the currency is well below its highs of the past decade. While policy makers will likely be keeping an eye on the pace of the gain of the NOK, the move this year is unlikely to throw the Bank’s intentions of hiking rates this year off course, Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, reports.
Scope for an earlier rate move
“The expectation that Norges Bank rates will go up this year is already baked into the price of the NOK. Indeed, expectations that the Norges Bank could hike twice before the end of this year have risen this week. The absence of significant concerns about excessive currency strength affords the Norges Bank scope to act more independently of the decisions of other central banks.”
“We continue to see room for further moderate appreciation of the NOK, to EUR/NOK 10.00 on a three-month view.”
“On a six-month view the market is currently almost fully priced for two 25 bps rate hikes. This suggests the market is looking for a September rate hike to be followed by another policy tightening in December. The Norges Bank will have ample scope for push back on this speculation at next week’s policy meeting. The guidance given at this meeting could thus be directional for the NOK.”
“Either way, assuming that most other major central banks retain a more cautious outlook on policy for now, we would look to buy the NOK on dips vs. a range of G10 currencies including the EUR.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.4150 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
Bank of Canada Preview: QE reduction to continue later in 2021
Bank of Canada is not expected to make any changes to policy settings. Additional QE reduction is likely before the end of the year. USD/CAD continues to trade within a touching distance of multi-year lows.