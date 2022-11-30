“Next year, we expect the development for the NOK to be better. We see EUR/NOK at 10.20 by mid-2023 and as low as 9.75 before end-2023.”

“We remain in the camp that believes markets are too optimistic on inflation and too pessimistic on economic activity ahead – this is why we are not sure that the worst is over for the NOK yet. Our latest call is for EUR/NOK at 10.60 in 3M and we don’t see a need to make major changes to that forecast after today’s Norges Bank announcement.”

“Norges Bank winds down their NOK selling to 1.9bn NOK per day until 16. December from 3.7bn NOK/day in November. This change should be good news for the NOK in the short-term but global financial market developments will be decisive for NOK’s path.”

Norges Bank just announced that they will reduce their NOK selling. However, Norges Bank NOK sales are only one factor that will influence the Norwegian Krone. More important are developments in global financial markets, according to economists at Nordea.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.