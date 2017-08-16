EUR/NOK expected to resume the downside – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK expected to resume the downside – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Pernille Henneberg sees the Norwegian Krone gathering traction in the next months.
Key Quotes
“The Swedish inflation uptick adds some upward pressure on NOK rates even if the substantial cooling of the housing market in Norway and below target inflation are important differences facing Norges Bank compared with the Riksbank”.
“But yesterday the effect of higher Norwegian rates on the NOK was broadly countered by NOK/SEK selling following the release as well as heavy trading in oil”.
“For now, we stick to our view that EUR/NOK is a range play in the weeks to come but the probability of a move lower has risen following Swedish CPI”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.