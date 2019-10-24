EUR/NOK drops to weekly lows near 10.12 on steady Norges Bank

- EUR/NOK recorded weekly lows near 10.12.
- The Norges Bank kept the key rate unchanged at 1.5%.
- The central bank kept the rate path intact from September.
The Norwegian Krone is prolonging the weekly upside on Thursday, dragging EUR/NOK to fresh weekly lows in the 10.12 area following the steady stance from the Norges Bank.
EUR/NOK recedes further from historic highs
NOK keeps navigating the positive territory vs. the single currency so far this week. The cross has receded further today after the Norges Bank left the policy rate unchanged at 1.50% at its meeting.
The message from the Nordic central bank has practically matched the one at the September meeting, leaving no room for surprises amidst the neutral stance and thus the impact on the FX space was pretty muted.
The central bank has reiterated the solid health of the domestic economy and that underlying inflation is running as projected. On the negative side, the NB still sees persistent uncertainty in the global markets against the backdrop of very low interest rates.
What to look for around NOK
The Norges Bank matched expectations and left the key interest rate on hold at 1.50% at today’s meeting. The Scandinavian central bank kept the rate path unchanged from the September meeting amidst a steady but solid economic outlook. In addition, and in light of persistent uncertainties overseas – mainly stemming from trade concerns – the current level of rates is expected to remain unchanged at least in the near/medium term. On the FX side, the weaker NOK risks sparking some upside pressure in consumer prices in the next months.
EUR/NOK significant levels
As of writing the cross is losing 0.08% at 10.1447 and a breach of 10.1227 (low Oct.24) would expose 10.0589 (21-day SMA) and finally 10.0009 (low Oct.11). On the upside, the next resistance aligns at 10.2439 (all-time high Oct.18) seconded by 11.0000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.