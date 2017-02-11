EUR/NOK downside appears shallow – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK downside appears shallow – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Arne Rasmussen, Head of FI Research at Danske Bank, gave his view on the recent price action around the Norwegian Krone.
Key Quotes
“EUR/NOK has erased the gains from the beginning of the week in a move that we attribute to i) yesterday’s manufacturing PMI release providing a well-needed break in the recent set of disappointing economic data releases, ii) the oil price setting a new yearly high, iii) general EUR-weakness and likely iv) investors seeing levels around 9.55 as attractive entry levels for a short EUR/NOK position given more balanced positioning”.
“EUR/NOK has now reached the low end of what we constitute to be the new 9.43-9.63 trading range. Hence in our view, the downside potential seems increasingly limited from a tactical perspective”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.