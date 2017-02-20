EUR/NOK downside appears limited – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, sees further losses in the cross to be somewhat limited.

Key Quotes

“In the Scandies, EUR/NOK fell towards the 8.80 level yesterday on a sharp move higher in oil prices”.

“Importantly, EUR/NOK broke below the important technical level of 8.83-8.84 from the beginning of February, which may have opened up for further downside”.

“While valuation still supports a lower EUR/NOK in our view, we see limited further downside from the current level in the short term and forecast the pair at 8.80 in 3M”.

 

    1. R3 8.8807
    2. R2 8.8726
    3. R1 8.8661
  2. PP 8.8580
    1. S1 8.8515
    2. S2 8.8435
    3. S3 8.8369

 