EUR/NOK downside appears limited – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK downside appears limited – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, sees further losses in the cross to be somewhat limited.
Key Quotes
“In the Scandies, EUR/NOK fell towards the 8.80 level yesterday on a sharp move higher in oil prices”.
“Importantly, EUR/NOK broke below the important technical level of 8.83-8.84 from the beginning of February, which may have opened up for further downside”.
“While valuation still supports a lower EUR/NOK in our view, we see limited further downside from the current level in the short term and forecast the pair at 8.80 in 3M”.
-
- R3 8.8807
- R2 8.8726
- R1 8.8661
- PP 8.8580
-
- S1 8.8515
- S2 8.8435
- S3 8.8369