EUR/NOK challenges 2-month lows near 9.66 post-Norges Bank

- EUR/NOK drops to multi-week lows near 9.6600.
- The Norges Bank hiked rates by 25 bp to 1.25%.
- The central bank hinted at further tightening in the next months.
The Norwegian Krone is appreciating sharply vs. its European peer in the second half of the week and is dragging EUR/NOK to the area of 2-month lows in the 9.6600 neighbourhood.
EUR/NOK lower post-NB
NOK has intensified its buying interest today after the Norwegian central bank – the Norges Bank – raised the policy rate by 25 bps to 1.25%, matching the broad consensus among investors.
Following today’s hike, the Norges Bank said that further tightening remains on the table, confirming the view that the Scandinavian central bank continues to decouple from the rest of its developed peers, which remain immersed well into the dovish territory.
The Norges Bank justified its decision on rates on the solid health of the Nordic economy, high capacity utilization and inflation running a tad above the bank’s target.
What to look for around NOK
The mood around the risk complex, Brent-dynamics, a healthy economy and a hawkish central bank continue to be the main drivers for the Norwegian currency for the time being. Recent results from the Regional Network Survey showed fundamentals in the Nordic economy remain pretty solid, reinforcing the case of further tightening by the Norges Bank in the upcoming months as well as a stronger Krone.
EUR/NOK significant levels
As of writing the cross is losing 0.94% at 9.6775 and a breach of 9.6633 (low Jun.20) would expose 9.6221 (78.6% Fibo of the April-May rally) and finally 9.5896 (monthly low Mar.21). On the upside, the next hurdle comes in at 9.8318 (monthly high Jun.11) followed by 9.8761 (monthly high May 10) and then 9.8803 (monthly high Mar.8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales fell by 0.5% in May as expected. The BOE's decision and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY tumbles to fresh multi-month lows in tandem with a slump in US bond yields
The USD weakens after the Fed opened doors for rate cuts by the end of 2019. Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing slump in the US bond yields. BoJ’s decision to maintain status-quo fails to provide any respite for the bulls.
Gold: Bulls target 2014 top, overbought RSI doubts the rise
With the global risk-aversion wave fueling Gold prices to the highest since March 2014, the yellow metal aims for that year top during additional upside. However, overbought RSI can trigger the pullback moves.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.