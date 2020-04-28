EUR/MXN: Dangerously close to its recent all-time high at 27.3530 – Commerzbank

EUR/MXN is trading dangerously close to its recent all-time high at 27.353 above which lies 30.000, analysts at Commerzbank apprise.

Key quotes

“EUR/MXN is trading ever closer to its current April all-time high at 27.3530, a rise and daily chart close above which would put the major psychological 30.0000 mark on the cards.”

“Support below the 26.5900 mid-April high comes in between the one-month support line and the current April high at 25.7091/25.4716.”