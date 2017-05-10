EUR keeps the bullish note unchanged – TD

EUR keeps the bullish note unchanged – TDBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Strategists at TD Securities, the single currency keeps the bullish bias intact for the time being.
Key Quotes
“The macro picture remains little changed, as the ECB has to balance solid growth with continuously disappointing inflation. So far there hasn't been much concern about the stronger EUR's impact on growth, although the EUR's impact on inflation is a source of debate at the ECB. Most ECB members seem to be of the view though that the positive impact from stronger demand will outweigh the drag on inflation from EUR appreciation”.
“The EUR is at the forefront of the convergence trade amid solid growth and rising inflation. We are strategic bulls as the ECB moves closer to normalization. Policymakers have yet to express major concerns on FX appreciation, while BoP and capital flows remain positive tailwinds”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.