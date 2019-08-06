- EUR/JPY run out of steam near the 120.00 handle in early trade.
- The Japanese currency loses some ground as US yields rebound.
- China government said the Yuan is unlikely to depreciate further.
After advancing to the proximity of 120.00 the figure during the Asian trading hours, EUR/JPY lost some upside feeling and has now returned to the 119.20 area, still positive for the day.
EUR/JPY looks to trade
The cross is advancing for the second session in a row on Tuesday, extending the rebound after Monday’s drop to sub-118.00 levels, area last visited on April 2017.
The resurgence of some selling bias in the Japanese safe haven on the back of the mild recovery in US yields has given much-needed oxygen to the cross in past hours, although the 120.00 handle emerged as a tough hurdle for the time being.
Moving forward, the developments around the US-China trade dispute and potential retaliatory measures by China should rule the global sentiment for the foreseeable future, while a deal looks farther away with every day.
In today’s docket, finally some auspicious news in the German economy saw Factory Orders expanding more than expected during June, lending some initial support to EUR.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.29% at 119.02 and faces the next hurdle at 119.87 (high Aug.6) followed by 120.03 (10-day SMA) and then 120.73 (21-day SMA) and then 121.37 (high Jul.25). On the downside, a breakdown of 117.67 (2019 low Aug.5) would open the door to 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and finally 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
PBOC limits yuan weakness, Brexit, Oil, Gold, German Recession
Markets are relieved with the PBOC’s decision to weaken the yuan at a slower pace, a sign that we might not just yet see the peak escalation in the US-China trade war.