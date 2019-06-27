EUR/JPY upside faltered just ahead of 123.00

- EUR/JPY moves higher and loses traction near the 123.00 handle.
- JPY trims earlier losses on renewed trade jitters.
- US final Q1 GDP figures next on the docket.
After climbing to the boundaries of the key 123.00 mark during early trade, EUR/JPY lost some upside momentum and is now holding on around the 122.70 area.
EUR/JPY upside capped ahead of 123.00
Despite the ongoing knee-jerk, the cross manages to keep gains for the second session in a row and remains on track to close its second consecutive week in the positive territory.
Renewed inflows into the Japanese safe haven reversed the initial spike in the cross after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Chinese products and China unveiled terms to agree to a trade truce. All this news surprised markets ahead of the expected Trump-Xi meeting at the G-20 event in Japan in a couple of days and reignited trade fears
In the docket, earlier data saw the Consumer Confidence in Euroland dropping to -7.2 for the current month, coming in below expectations and extending the move down from May’s -6.5.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.11% at 122.66 and faces the next hurdle at 122.89 (high Jun.27) followed by 123.17 (high Jun.11) and then 123.75 (high May 21). On the other hand, a breakdown of 120.95 (low Jun.21) would expose 120.78 (low Jun.3) and then 120.54 (monthly low Jan.17 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports, later denied by China, about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.