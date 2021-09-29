- EUR/JPY is struggling to return above 130.00 after retreating from 130.45 high.
- The euro fails to take advantage of a weak Japanese yen.
- The pair should breach 130.45 to increase bullish momentum.
The EUR/JPY’s reversal from three-week highs at 130.45 area seen earlier on Wednesday has found support at 129.65 although, so far, the pair seems unable to extend its rebound past the 130.00 level.
The euro remains capped below 130.50 area
The common currency has been rejected at the middle range of 130.00 where it has failed already several times over the last two months. The EUR/JPY peaked at 130.45 this time and is set to post its first daily reversal after having rallied about 1.75% over the last five sessions.
The euro was unable to take advantage of a weak Japanese yen, which is going through a steady decline against the US dollar. Furthermore, the improved risk sentiment, with the main European and US stock indexes posting solid gains, should favour the euro against the safe-haven yen.
EUR/JPY should break above 130.65 to improve its near-term bias
Technical indicators show the pair losing upside momentum in hourly charts. The pair should return above 130.00 and breach 130.45 resistance to improve its near-term bias before testing September's high at 130.75.
On the downside, the pair remains supported above the 100-day SMA, at 129.75 so far. A clear breach of that level would send the pair towards 129.40 (September 24 low) and 128.75 (September 22 high).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|130.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.64
|Daily SMA50
|129.54
|Daily SMA100
|130.85
|Daily SMA200
|129.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.38
|Previous Daily Low
|129.67
|Previous Weekly High
|129.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.93
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
