EUR/JPY: Two-day sell-off pauses, risks remain skewed to downside

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY bears are taking a breather, having engineered a 120-pip drop in two days. 
  • The single currency looks south with inflation falling across Eurozone. 
  • Risk-off could boost demand for yen and add to downside pressures around EUR/JPY. 

EUR/JPY is currently sidelined near 123.85, having declined by over 0.4% for the second straight day on Tuesday. 

The pair's retreat from 125.00 to 123.80 seen over the past two trading days has neutralized the bullish outlook put forward by Friday's breakout above the descending trendline connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 10 highs. 

Besides, macro factors seem aligned in favor of the EUR bears. The German core inflation is heading toward zero, as noted by Jeroen Blockland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds.

That is likely to put pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide more stimulus. The talk of additional ECB easing has gathered steam over the past few weeks in response to the negative Eurozone inflation print. 

What's more, many Eurozone nations are currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus. 

Meanwhile, the anti-risk Japanese yen will likely draw bids during the day ahead if stock markets in Asia and Europe track the US equities lower. Wall Street suffered losses on Tuesday on deadlock in Washington over the fiscal stimulus deal. 

On the data front, the focus will be on the Eurozone Industrial Production. Speech by the ECB President Lagarde and other policymakers could also offer cues to traders. 

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.84
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 123.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.8
Daily SMA50 124.84
Daily SMA100 123.3
Daily SMA200 121.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.49
Previous Daily Low 123.81
Previous Weekly High 125.09
Previous Weekly Low 123.32
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 125

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

