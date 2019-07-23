EUR/JPY tumbles top fresh 6-month lows as Euro weakens ahead of ECB

Euro among worst performers in the market, ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting.

EUR/JPY head for the lowest close since April 2017.

The EUR/JPY pair accelerated to the downside on Tuesday, particularity after the beginning of the American session. It bottomed at 120.48, the lowest intraday level since January and now is on its way to the weakest daily close in more than two years.

A slide of the Euro across the board triggered the decline in EUR/JPY. The common currency remains under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. The Euro remained around the lows despite an improvement in Eurozone Consumer Confidence data. The index increased from -7.2 to -6.6 in July.

“This slight green shoot will not make a difference to policymakers at the European Central Bank on Thursday, who are set to decide on possible stimulus measures. It is a good start to this month’s surveys though as improved confidence helps growth in household consumption in the third quarter. As industrial performance remains weak for now, the consumer is key for continued GDP growth in 3Q”, said ING analysts. The ECB is expected to change its forward guidance and hint at future rate cuts.

The pair stands at 120.55/60 after being able to rebound back above 120.50; it is down 45 pips from yesterday’s close. It is sharply lower despite the stabilization of the yen. The USD/JPY is higher on the back of a stronger US Dollar but also amid rising equity prices in Wall Street.

Technical Levels

EUR/JPY Overview Today last price 120.58 Today Daily Change -0.33 Today Daily Change % -0.27 Today daily open 120.91 Trends Daily SMA20 121.75 Daily SMA50 122.03 Daily SMA100 123.58 Daily SMA200 125.19 Levels Previous Daily High 121.18 Previous Daily Low 120.8 Previous Weekly High 121.86 Previous Weekly Low 120.78 Previous Monthly High 123.18 Previous Monthly Low 120.78 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.03 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 120.75 Daily Pivot Point S2 120.58 Daily Pivot Point S3 120.37 Daily Pivot Point R1 121.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 121.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 121.51



