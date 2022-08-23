- EUR/JPY has displayed a vertical fall to near 136.00 as investors have turned risk-averse ahead of German PMI.
- The unscheduled maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline may impact the German energy market.
- Investors have ignored the lower-than-expected Japan PMI data.
The EUR/JPY pair has witnessed a sheer downside move after facing barricades around 136.60. The asset has refreshed its day’s low at 136.12 and is expected to decline further on downbeat forecasts for Germany’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. Investors are turning risk-averse and are discounting the German PMI, which is expected to remain vulnerable due to a combination of factors such as soaring inflation, supply chain risks, and the energy crisis in the eurozone.
As per the market forecasts, the German S&P Global/BME Manufacturing PMI data will release at 48.3, lower than the prior release of 49.3. While the Services PMI will land lower at 49 than the former release of 49.7.
Also, the German Manufacturing PMI is on a declining spree since February. More downside in the German PMI could bolster the odds of a recession in Germany. Investors should be aware of the fact that Germany is a core member of the European Union (EU) and a situation of recession in Germany will have a significant impact on the shared currency.
Adding to that, the shared currency bulls are also facing the heat of the upcoming energy crisis in Germany. Nord Stream 1 pipeline will go through unscheduled maintenance in the last three days of August, which will accelerate the already vulnerable energy market in Germany.
Meanwhile, investors have ignored a decline in Japan’s PMI data. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI has landed at 51, lower than the expectations and the prior release of 51.8 and 52.1 respectively. Also, Services PMI remained vulnerable at 49.2 from the consensus of 50.7 and the former figure of 50.3.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|136.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.91
|Daily SMA50
|139.14
|Daily SMA100
|138.21
|Daily SMA200
|134.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.95
|Previous Daily Low
|136.4
|Previous Weekly High
|137.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.95
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline towards 0.9900 ahead of German/US PMIs
EUR/USD is heading towards 0.9900, refreshing 20-year lows. Investors remain cautious, anticipating a contraction in Germany's manufacturing sector, which will strengthen the odds of a recession. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion ahead of PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1700 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is resuming the downside towards 1.1700 amid broad risk-aversion and renewed US dollar buying. GBP bulls need an upside surprise in the UK Preliminary business PMIs after surging CPI and soft confidence last week. US PMIs eyed as well.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!