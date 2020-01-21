EUR/JPY trims losses and regains 122.00 and above

- EUR/JPY met daily support in the 121.90/85 band.
- EUR-buying is now lifting the cross from recent lows.
- ZEW Survey came in above estimates in January.
The now better mood surrounding the single currency has given extra wings to EUR/JPY, lifting it back above the 122.00 mark.
EUR/JPY supported in sub-122.00 levels
After bottoming out in the 121.90 region during early trade, the cross has managed to regain some poise and retake the key 122.00 yardstick and advance to the 122.20/30 band, returning to the positive territory at the same time.
The initial risk-off sentiment appears to have ebbed somewhat, fuelling outflows from the safe haven universe and sparking a selling bias around the Japanese yen.
In addition, (very) auspicious results from the ZEW Survey showed the Economic Sentient in both Germany and the euro area rebounded markedly in January, adding to the idea that the region could have left the worst behind, although it is not out of the woods yet.
Earlier in the Asian session, the BoJ matched the broad consensus and left the monetary policy unchanged at its meeting. The central bank also revised higher its forecasts for economic growth although it now sees inflation a tad lower for the current year.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.01% at 122.25 and is expected to meet the next hurdle at 122.87 (2020 high Jan.16) seconded by 123.35 (monthly high Jul.1 2019) and then 123.75 (monthly high May 21 2019). On the other hand, a breach of 121.86 (weekly lows Jan.21) would aim for 120.89 (200-day SMA) and finally 120.16 (2020 low Jan.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.31 after upbeat UK wage figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains and advancing toward 1.31 after UK wage figures beat expectations with 3.2% annually. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in November.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.11 amid upbeat German figures, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat with 26.7 points. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed not to slap tariffs on each others' countries. The US dollar is retreating.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.