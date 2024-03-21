EUR/JPY trades on a weaker note above 165.00, Eurozone PMI data eyed

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a softer note above the 165.00 mark during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The downtick of the cross is supported by the possibility of another rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the fear of FX intervention from the Japanese authorities. Traders await the preliminary German and Eurozone HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for March for fresh impetus. At the press time, EUR/JPY is trading at 165.15, losing 0.03% on the day. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday, and investors are questioning if the BOJ will raise rates again this year and, if so, how much and how rapidly. Meanwhile, the Nikkei newspaper reported that an early rate hike allows for the potential of another hike before the end of the year. This, in turn, provides support for the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Euro (EUR). Furthermore, the verbal intervention from the Japanese authorities might boost the JPY and cap the upside of the EUR/JPY in the near term. Early Thursday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that he will watch foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency while adding that it's important for currencies to move in a stable manner. On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde stated on Wednesday that policymakers will consider cutting interest rates in the June meeting as data available by June will provide more insight into the inflation trajectory and the labor market condition. Money markets expect three rate cuts from the ECB by December, along with a potential fourth, according to Reuters. The HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) from Germany and the Eurozone is due on Thursday, followed by the German Buba Monthly Report. On Friday, the Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February will be released. The Core CPI inflation ex Fresh Food is expected to show an increase of 2.8% in February from 2.0% in January. Traders will take cues from these events and find trading opportunities around the EUR/JPY cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.