EUR/JPY trades in narrow channel around 122.50 as investors assess EU elections

- Euro struggles to find demand as markets assess EU election.
- FX trading action remains subdued amid thin liquidity.
While investors are trying to figure out the implications of the European elections on the shared currency and the EU, the EUR/JPY pair is moving in a relatively narrow trading range on Monday. Furthermore, the fact that both the U.S. and the U.K. markets are closed due to the holiday keeps the trading volume and the volatility low today. As of writing, the pair was up 0.13% on a daily basis at 122.50.
Commenting on the EU elections, “Losses for the Social Democrats and Conservatives - which lost their absolute majority for the first time since 1979 - were amply offset by gains for the Greens and Liberals, meaning that overall sentiment in parliament will remain pro-EU,” Danske Bank analysts said. However, with the German 10-year Bond yield slumping to its lowest level since July of 2016 at -0.143% and hinting at, the shared currency failed to take advantage of the elections and weakened against its rivals. Reflecting the negative sentiment surrounding the euro, the EUR/USD pair dropped below the critical 1.12 handle today.
Earlier today, in his speech titled “Global Economy: Challenges and Policy Responses,” Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda repeated that uncertainties were still high for the global economy while the data from Japan showed that the Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index for March both came in below the market expectations but were largely ignored by the participants.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Japan on Tuesday. The European Commission's eurozone consumer & business sentiment report will be watched closely tomorrow.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|122.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.46
|Daily SMA50
|124.61
|Daily SMA100
|124.9
|Daily SMA200
|126.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.83
|Previous Daily Low
|122.37
|Previous Weekly High
|123.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.14
|Previous Monthly High
|126.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day
The USD/JPY pair is moving sideways in a very tight range on Monday as the trading volume remains thin amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.