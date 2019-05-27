EUR/JPY trades in narrow channel around 122.50 as investors assess EU elections

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Euro struggles to find demand as markets assess EU election.
  • FX trading action remains subdued amid thin liquidity.

While investors are trying to figure out the implications of the European elections on the shared currency and the EU, the EUR/JPY pair is moving in a relatively narrow trading range on Monday. Furthermore, the fact that both the U.S. and the U.K. markets are closed due to the holiday keeps the trading volume and the volatility low today. As of writing, the pair was up 0.13% on a daily basis at 122.50.

Commenting on the EU elections, “Losses for the Social Democrats and Conservatives - which lost their absolute majority for the first time since 1979 - were amply offset by gains for the Greens and Liberals, meaning that overall sentiment in parliament will remain pro-EU,” Danske Bank analysts said. However, with the German 10-year Bond yield slumping to its lowest level since July of 2016 at -0.143% and hinting at, the shared currency failed to take advantage of the elections and weakened against its rivals. Reflecting the negative sentiment surrounding the euro, the EUR/USD pair dropped below the critical 1.12 handle today.

Earlier today, in his speech titled “Global Economy: Challenges and Policy Responses,” Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda repeated that uncertainties were still high for the global economy while the data from Japan showed that the Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index for March both came in below the market expectations but were largely ignored by the participants.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Japan on Tuesday. The European Commission's eurozone consumer & business sentiment report will be watched closely tomorrow.

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.51
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 122.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.46
Daily SMA50 124.61
Daily SMA100 124.9
Daily SMA200 126.9
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.83
Previous Daily Low 122.37
Previous Weekly High 123.75
Previous Weekly Low 122.14
Previous Monthly High 126.86
Previous Monthly Low 124.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.19

 

 

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones.  Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns. 

USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day

USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day

The USD/JPY pair is moving sideways in a very tight range on Monday as the trading volume remains thin amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. 

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders. 

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

