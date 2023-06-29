EUR/JPY trades below 158.00 mark/multi-year peak, bullish potential seems intact

- EUR/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The BoJ-ECB policy divergence continues to act as a tailwind for the cross.
- The RSI on the daily chart holds in the overbought territory and caps gains.
The EUR/JPY cross reverses an intraday dip to the 157.25-157.20 area on Thursday and climbs back closer to its highest level since September 2008 touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips during the early part of the European session and remain below the 158.00 mark, though the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.
Despite intervention fears, the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the EUR/JPY cross. It is worth recalling that Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said earlier this week that they will watch the forex market with a sense of urgency and would respond appropriately if the currency moves became excessive. The warning was reiterated by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, though fails to attract any meaningful buying around the JPY as investors seem convinced that BoJ's negative interest-rate policy will remain in place at least until next year.
Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently ruled out the possibility of any change in ultra-loose policy settings and signalled no immediate plans to alter the yield curve control measures. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde cemented market expectations for a ninth consecutive lift-off in July. Speaking at the Sintra central banking event in Portugal, Lagarde said that inflation in the Eurozone is too high and is set to remain so for too long. This, in turn, lifted bets for more rate hikes from the ECB this year, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the shared currency and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the EUR/JPY cross.
That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart remains in the overbought territory and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY cross is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as an opportunity for bulls and is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|157.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.03
|Daily SMA50
|150.48
|Daily SMA100
|147.1
|Daily SMA200
|145.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158
|Previous Daily Low
|157.23
|Previous Weekly High
|156.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.05
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
