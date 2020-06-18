EUR/JPY to test the 200-DMA at 119.55 after breaking the 120.60 key support – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY has removed support at 120.60 on a closing basis and with daily MACD momentum having turned lower, the risk is seen lower with next key support seen at the 200-day average at 119.55, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY has finally seen a decisive break of key support at 120.60/56 on a closing basis – the 38.2% retracement of the entire May/June rally – and this has seen a small bearish continuation pattern complete and with daily MACD momentum having turned lower, further weakness is expected.”
“Support is seen at 120.04 initially ahead of 119.82 and then 119.55/41 – the 55-day average and 50% retracement of the rally from May – with a fresh hold here expected. Should weakness directly extend this can expose the 55 -day average and 61.8% retracement at 118.22/14, potentially the top of the April/May base at 117.78.”
“Resistance moves to 120.85 initially, with a break above 121.24 needed to ease the immediate downside bias. Beyond 122.13 though is needed to suggest the correction is over and broader uptrend resumed, with resistance next at 122.51/62.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
