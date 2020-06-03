EUR/JPY has reached the 2018-2020 downtrend at 121.74. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, believes the pair is set to break higher.

Key quotes

“The reach of the 2018-2020 at 121.74 has been such a directional move the downtrend is exposed. Dips lower are likely to find initial support at 119.90 and be contained by the short-term uptrend at 117.82.”

“Please note that May was a key month reversal and we should see a break higher – this would target the 124.42 55-week ma and the 130.65 200-week ma.”