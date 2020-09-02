EUR/JPY to slide towards 123 on a three-month view – Rabobank

The wave of EUR buying continued over the summer, taking EUR/JPY back to levels last seen at the start of 2019 before profit-taking emerged. The pair is trading just above the 126.00 mark and economists at Rabobank forecast EUR/JPY dipping to 123 in three-months.

Key quotes

“Even though momentum behind the EUR has remained strong in recent months we see risk of additional corrective pullbacks. Not only are there increased concerns regarding Covid-19 in the EU but the Eurozone still has enormous economic woes to overcome.”

“Under the weight of rising unemployment levels, it is likely the political challenges will re-emerge.”

“We see scope for a EUR/JPY dip to 123 on a three-month view.”