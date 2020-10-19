EUR/JPY to retest September low at 122.38 on a break below 123.03 – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY spotlight remains on the early October low at 123.03/01, a clear break of which can see a fall back to a cluster of supports at 122.38/23, which includes the September low and 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from May, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
“EUR/JPY continues to consolidate around the potential uptrend from May and with the EUR TWI holding a top as looked for, we stay biased lower for a clear break and another test of the early October spike low at 123.03/01.”
“A clear break through 1.23.03/01 would warn of a move back to retest the 122.38 late September low, then more likely we think key retracement supports seen at 122.27/23 – including the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from the May low – which we continue to look to remain a stronger floor. A break though would instead raise the prospect of a deeper setback to the ‘neckline’ to the June/July base at 121.35, with scope for the 200-day average at 121.08.”
“Immediate resistance stays at 123.73/78, with a break above 123.94/98 needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a move back to 124.16, then price resistance at 124.47/51.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
