EUR/JPY to push higher towards stubborn resistance at 135.19 – DBS Bank

EUR/JPY is pushing higher, following last Thursday’s hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. Benjamin Wong, strategist at DBS Bank, EUR/JPY to remain in a bullish run up towards 135.19, a major obstacle level.
Weekly chart’s support continues to anchor support at 129.88
“EUR/JPY now trades above the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 130.49 and the trendline resistance trailing from October 2021’s 133.48 peak (130.90). Further advances eye next the intermediate resistance linking up 134.13-133.48 at 132.99.”
“Support is generally rising as the cross assails its January 131.60 highs, and is now pinned at 129.88 (Tenkan support) from a weekly chart perspective.”
“Momentum is picking up, and EUR/JPY’s first obstacle rests with overhead resistance trailing back to February 2018’s 137.50 peak that axes with a 133.48 resistance. Beyond that, 134.42 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 149.78-109.57 (December 2014 peak to June 2016 lows)) comes into play. And just higher a 1.764% price extension at 135.19 – this remains a major obstacle level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
