EUR/JPY: The trend stays seen higher for a move to 132.55 – Credit Suisse

The EUR/JPY pair continues to push strongly higher after the completion of a fresh bull “triangle” pattern and economists at Credit Suisse stay bullish for an eventual move to 132.55.

Key quotes

“We look for the trend to stay directly higher with resistance seen next at 130.51, ahead of 131.38, then our main objective of 132.55 – the 78.6% retracement of the 2018/2020 bear trend. We would look for a better cap to then be found here.”

“Support is seen higher at 1230.18 initially, with 129.81 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a fall back to 129.56/55, potentially 129.22 again.”