EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Weekly support emerged near 117.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is struggling for direction following a negative start of the week, managing to regain the 118.00 handle and above after bottoming near 117.70 on Monday.
  • In case sellers regain the upper hand, the next target should emerge in the mid-117.00s, where sits September 12th low ahead of 116.56 (low August 26th).
  • On the upside, the short-term resistance line at 119.62 keeps capping the upside on a daily basis. A surpass of this hurdle should alleviate the downside pressure somewhat and allow for a visit to the 120.00 level and beyond.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.21
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 118.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.26
Daily SMA50 118.92
Daily SMA100 120.58
Daily SMA200 122.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.8
Previous Daily Low 117.74
Previous Weekly High 119.83
Previous Weekly Low 118.45
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

