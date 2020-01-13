EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside momentum picks up pace

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has surpassed the 122.00 mark on Monday.
  • The next target on the upside now emerges in the mid-122.00s.

The rising optimism in the risk-complex ahead of the sign of the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ deal is sustaining the renewed sentiment surrounding EUR/JPY.

The cross finally left behind the key hurdle at 122.00 the figure and is now getting ready to tackle recent tops in the 122.50/60 band ahead of the July 2019 high near 123.30.

While above the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.99, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain positive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.21
Today Daily Change 80
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 121.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.58
Daily SMA50 120.9
Daily SMA100 119.89
Daily SMA200 120.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.85
Previous Daily Low 121.52
Previous Weekly High 121.85
Previous Weekly Low 120.17
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness

GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness

GBP/USD is extending its downfall below 1.30, the lowest in 2020, after GDP badly disappointed with -0.3%. Moreover, the Bank of England is hinting of a rate cut. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness

EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed

Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed

The mood in financial markets is upbeat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington. He is set to sign Phase One of the trade deal and investors are already eyeing the second phase.

Read more

Gold slide to $1550 area; erases Friday’s positive move

Gold slide to $1550 area; erases Friday’s positive move

Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around $1550 level.

Gold News

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures