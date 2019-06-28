EUR/JPY technical analysis: Upside capped by 50-D EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 50-D EMA caps a week old recovery portrayed by immediate ascending trend-line.
  • 123.64/65 can please buyers during further upside.

Failure to cross 50-D EMA seems to drag the EUR/JPY pair back to a week old support-line as it declines to the intra-day low of 122.45 during the early Asian session on Friday.

On a break of 122.28 ascending trend-line support, the quote can further decline towards 121.65 ahead of highlighting recent lows surrounding 121.00 and 120.78.

During the pair’s additional weakness past-120.78, 120.00 and the year’s bottom near 118.70 could gain bears’ attention.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 50-day exponential moving average (50-D EMA) can quickly trigger the pair’s fresh upside towards 123.64/65 comprising March month low and May 10 high.

Adding to the upside could be 100-D EMA level of 123.90 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March – June downpour near 124.14.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 122.51
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 122.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.97
Daily SMA50 122.97
Daily SMA100 124.25
Daily SMA200 126
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.9
Previous Daily Low 122.4
Previous Weekly High 122.13
Previous Weekly Low 120.94
Previous Monthly High 125.24
Previous Monthly Low 120.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Defends 200-day MA for three straight days

EUR/USD could make a renewed push for a sustained break above 1.14 today, having defended the crucial 200-day moving average (MA) support for the last three days. Weekly indicator is bullish for first since April 2018.  

GBP/USD on a back foot below 1.2700 as Brexit pessimism weighs on trade sentiment

With the no-deal Brexit supporter Boris Johnson being in the lead to become the UK PM, the cable shows less response to other macro headlines while being short of data at home and trading near 1.2675 at the initial Asian session.

USD/JPY: Consolidate sin tight range ahead of G20

USD/JPY was unchanged overnight at 107.75, moving down from a short spell on 108 handle printing a high of 108.16. In Tokyo, the pair is currently trading at 107.70, having ranged between 107.65 and 107.82. 

Gold: 4-HR stochastics are turning positive

4-HR stochastics are turning positive although there remains a mixed outlook on the charts with daily readings in oversold territory still. The price remains on the verge of a 50% retracement of the 20th June spike and a break there.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750

BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. The market has had a bullish opening this Friday as the price has gone up to $11,325.

