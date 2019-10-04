EUR/JPY technical analysis: Under pressure below 2-week-old falling trend-line, 61.8% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY trades below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, follows 12-day long descending resistance-line.
  • Oversold RSI signals intermediate jumps off immediate support-line.

With the sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and multi-day old resistance-line, EUR/JPY extends declines to 117.18 by the press time of pre-European open on Friday.

However, oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) signals pair’s bounce from a nine-day-old falling trend-line, at 117.00 now, if not then 116.80 and 116.40 can entertain bears ahead of drawing them to September month lows nearing 115.85.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month’s run-up, at 117.48, could propel prices to near-term falling resistance-line, at 117.70.

In a case buyers manage to conquer 117.70, 118.30 and 118.80 should act as buffers during the rise to 119.30 and 120.00 numbers to the north.

EUR/JPY 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 117.19
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 117.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.48
Daily SMA50 118.41
Daily SMA100 120.16
Daily SMA200 122.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.66
Previous Daily Low 117.07
Previous Weekly High 118.8
Previous Weekly Low 117.44
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 117.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bull cross confirmed, Fed rate cut odds rise ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD: Bull cross confirmed, Fed rate cut odds rise ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD’s hourly chart is flashing a golden crossover. Rising odds of an October Fed rate cut are weighing over the US Dollar. The next big move in EUR/USD largely depends on the US Payrolls data due at 12:30 GMT.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery ahead of US NFP, Fed’s Powell

GBP/USD extends recovery ahead of US NFP, Fed’s Powell

GBP/USD pays little heed to the Brexit uncertainty amid overall USD weakness. Markets turn pessimistic ahead of the US jobs data amid the latest forward-looking indicators. Powell’s speech to also grab some attention later on Friday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops 20 pips forming another bearish lower high ahead of NFP

USD/JPY drops 20 pips forming another bearish lower high ahead of NFP

USD/JPY is looking south, having charted a bearish lower high above 106.90 in Asia. Key hourly and daily chart indicators are also reporting bearish conditions heading into the US NFP release later this Friday. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak

Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak

With the multiple catalysts pushing investors to risk-safety, Gold prices remain on the recovery mode while taking bids to $1510 during early Friday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the global slowdown fears and political uncertainty.

Gold News

US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds

US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds

NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures