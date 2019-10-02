EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The cross is challenging 4-week lows in the mid-117.00s

  • EUR/JPY has resumed the downside in the middle of the week as the single currency continues to fade the recent (and ephemeral) bull run, while the mild risk aversion keeps the demand for the Japanese safe haven alive.
  • Further downside should see the late August low at 116.556 retested ahead of the 2019 low at 115.86 recorded on September 3rd.
  • On the broader view, while the 3-month resistance line at 119.25 caps the upside, the bearish view remains intact.

Overview
Today last price 117.58
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 117.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.51
Daily SMA50 118.55
Daily SMA100 120.27
Daily SMA200 122.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.18
Previous Daily Low 117.66
Previous Weekly High 118.8
Previous Weekly Low 117.44
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.6

 

 

