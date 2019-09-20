EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The 5-month resistance line still a strong hurdle

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is flirting with the 5-month resistance line in the 119.40 region, still unable to break above it on a sustainable note.
  • A clear breakout of this area should mitigate some downside pressure and motivate the cross to attempt a test of the psychological 120.00 handle and then the 100-day SMA at 120.63.
  • The continuation of the up move could extend to late July peaks in the 121.40 area.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.24
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 119.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.18
Daily SMA50 119.05
Daily SMA100 120.7
Daily SMA200 123.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.73
Previous Daily Low 118.95
Previous Weekly High 120.01
Previous Weekly Low 117.54
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

