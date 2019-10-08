EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The 117.00 area offers strong support

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has managed to regain some composure after bottoming out in the 117.00 region in past sessions, where important support appears to have emerged.
  • In case sellers regain the initiative, the cross should shift its focus to August low at 116.56 ahead of the 2019 low at 115.86 recorded on September 3rd.
  • On the broader view, the negative stance remains unchanged while below the short-term resistance line, today at 118.96.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.68
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 117.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.41
Daily SMA50 118.27
Daily SMA100 120.05
Daily SMA200 122.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.91
Previous Daily Low 117.08
Previous Weekly High 118.2
Previous Weekly Low 117.07
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data

EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. German factory orders rose in August but remain in the red on an annual basis. Uncertainty about trade talks looms.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls towards 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD falls towards 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens

USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens

The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue

Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue

Fresh bids emerged once again around $ 1488 levels, allowing a strong bounce in Gold in a bid to test the $ 1500 mark. Gold bulls fight back control as risk-off seeps back on renewed trade jitters.  

Gold News

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures