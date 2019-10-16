EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The 100-day SMA is offering some support

- EUR/JPY has managed to surpass September’s tops beyond 120.00 the figure and advance to fresh peaks in the vicinity of 120.30, losing some ground afterwards.
- The cross is now deriving some weakness from the soft note around the European currency, while the 100-day SMA in the 119.80 region is offering some contention for the time being.
- Looking at the broader picture, the continuation of the upside momentum should motivate the cross to test the critical 200-day SMA, today at 122.30.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.9
|Today Daily Change
|53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|120.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.3
|Daily SMA50
|118.2
|Daily SMA100
|119.83
|Daily SMA200
|122.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.24
|Previous Daily Low
|119.12
|Previous Weekly High
|120.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.08
|Previous Monthly High
|120.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.62
