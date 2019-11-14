EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: target is now at the 55-day SMA around 119.20

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the leg lower and it has reached the key 100-day SMA in the mid-119.00s.
  • Further south emerges another support of relevance in the 119.20 region, where sits the 55-day SMA.
  • Occasional bullish attempts, however, are expected to meet initial resistance in the 120.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.43
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 119.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.68
Daily SMA50 119.4
Daily SMA100 119.56
Daily SMA200 121.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.19
Previous Daily Low 119.58
Previous Weekly High 121.31
Previous Weekly Low 120.14
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.71

 

 

