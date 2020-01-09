EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Target is now at the 122.00 neighbourhood

EUR/JPY reclaims the 121.00 handle and beyond.

The cross surpassed the 200-day SMA and goes for more.

The better mood in the riskier assets and the increased selling bias in the Japanese safe haven have encouraged EUR/JPY to resume the upside and retake the key barrier at 121.00 the figure on Thursday.

That said, immediately above aligns the late December tops in the 122.50/65 band ahead of July’s top in the 123.30 region.

So far, while above the key 200-day SMA just above the 121.00 mark the positive outlook on the cross should remain unaltered.

EUR/JPY daily chart