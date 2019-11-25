EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Target is now at the 120.65/70 band

- EUR/JPY remains within the multi-day consolidative phase.
- Improved risk-appetite mood sustains the squeeze higher on Monday .
EUR/JPY keeps the multi-session consolidative theme well and sound for yet another day on Monday and is flirting with the 10-day SMA in the 120.00 neighbourhood.
In the meantime, the inability of the cross to breakout the ongoing rangebound pattern in the near-term carries the potential to motivate sellers to return to the markets. In that case, the 119.55/24 band, where coincide the 100-day and 55-day SMAs as well as monthly lows should emerge on the traders’ radar.
In order to alleviate the immediate downside pressure, the cross needs to overcome recent peaks around 120.70. Further up aligns the critical resistance in the 121.50 region.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.06
|Today Daily Change
|46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|119.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.42
|Daily SMA50
|119.58
|Daily SMA100
|119.42
|Daily SMA200
|121.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.5
|Previous Daily Low
|119.66
|Previous Weekly High
|120.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.66
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.