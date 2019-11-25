EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Target is now at the 120.65/70 band

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains within the multi-day consolidative phase.
  • Improved risk-appetite mood sustains the squeeze higher on Monday .

EUR/JPY keeps the multi-session consolidative theme well and sound for yet another day on Monday and is flirting with the 10-day SMA in the 120.00 neighbourhood.

In the meantime, the inability of the cross to breakout the ongoing rangebound pattern in the near-term carries the potential to motivate sellers to return to the markets. In that case, the  119.55/24 band, where coincide the 100-day and 55-day SMAs as well as monthly lows should emerge on the traders’ radar.

In order to alleviate the immediate downside pressure, the cross needs to overcome recent peaks around 120.70. Further up aligns the critical resistance in the 121.50 region.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.06
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 119.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.42
Daily SMA50 119.58
Daily SMA100 119.42
Daily SMA200 121.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.5
Previous Daily Low 119.66
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

