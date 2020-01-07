EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Strong above four-month-old support trendline, 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY aims for 50% Fibonacci retracement after bouncing off the multi-month-old support trend line, also clearing 200-day SMA.
  • September high, November low can question sellers looking at the Bearish MACD.

EUR/JPY takes the bids to 121.41 while heading into the European open on Tuesday. The pair took a U-turn from an upward sloping trend line since early September and also crossed 200-day SMA on Monday.

With this, buyers are aiming at 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-September 2019 fall, at 121.70, as the immediate resistance.

Given the quote’s sustained rise beyond 121.70, mid-December tops near 122.65/70 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 123.10 will be in focus.

On the contrary, 200-day SMA and the aforementioned support line, near 121.00 and 120.35, respectively, limit the pair’s short-term declines.

In a case where sellers concentrate on the bearish signals from 12-bar MACD, September month high around 120.00 and November month low near 119.20 can return to the charts

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 121.41
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 121.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.54
Daily SMA50 120.86
Daily SMA100 119.75
Daily SMA200 121.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.41
Previous Daily Low 120.28
Previous Weekly High 122.49
Previous Weekly Low 120.16
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

