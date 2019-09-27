EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Some decent support emerged in the 117.50/40 band

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is now looking to consolidate the recent decline to the 117.50/40 band, where come decent contention turned up.
  • If the selling impetus resumes the strength, the next support of significance will come in at 116.56 (low August 26th).
  • On the broader view, while the resistance line at 119.20 caps the upside, the negative stance is seen unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.87
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 117.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.31
Daily SMA50 118.73
Daily SMA100 120.42
Daily SMA200 122.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.09
Previous Daily Low 117.51
Previous Weekly High 119.83
Previous Weekly Low 118.45
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.65

 

 

