EUR/JPY technical analysis: Seller exhaustion on the hourly chart, minor bounce likely

EUR/JPY could rise rise to 119.00-119.20 in the next few hours.

The pair has created a long-tailed doji on the hourly chart.

The hourly chart is reporting bullish divergence of indicators.

EUR/JPY could be in for a minor corrective bounce to 119.00-119.20, as signs of seller exhaustion have emerged on the hourly chart.

To start with, the pair created a big long-tailed doji early today, a sign of indecision among sellers.

Further. the relative strength index (RSI) is beginning to produce higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price, meaning the indicator is charting a bullish divergence.

The moving average convergence divergence is also reporting a bullish divergence.

All-in-all, the stage looks set for a corrective rally. As of writing, the pair is trading at 118.82.

Hourly chart

Trend: Oversold bounce

