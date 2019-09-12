EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a test of 119.50, the 55-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is extending the weekly recovery and it has managed to regain the key 119.00 neighbourhood, clinching at the same time fresh 4-week tops.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the key 55-day SMA at 119.52 ahead of later August peak at 119.58.
  • The downside pressure is expected to ease somewhat on a surpass of the multi-month resistance line, today at 119.95.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.95
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 118.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.74
Daily SMA50 119.34
Daily SMA100 121.01
Daily SMA200 123.32
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.18
Previous Daily Low 118.29
Previous Weekly High 118.62
Previous Weekly Low 115.86
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

