EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a break below 117.00

  • EUR/JPY has resume the downside at the beginning of the week and is now trading closer to the key support at 117.00 the figure.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the late August low at 116.56 ahead of the 2019 low at 115.86 recorded on September 3rd.
  • On the broader view, the negative stance remains unchanged while below the short-term resistance line, today at 119.00.

Overview
Today last price 117.24
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 117.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.45
Daily SMA50 118.34
Daily SMA100 120.11
Daily SMA200 122.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.5
Previous Daily Low 117.08
Previous Weekly High 118.2
Previous Weekly Low 117.07
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 117.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 117.98

 

 

