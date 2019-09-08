EUR/JPY technical analysis: Retraces from 4H 200MA, 50% Fibo.

- Failure to break 4H 200MA, 50% Fibonacci retracement pulls the EUR/JPY pair downwards.
- A five-week-old descending trend-line adds to the resistance.
- RSI reversing from overbought conditions.
Having failed to cross near-term key resistances, EUR/JPY drops to 117.85 during Monday morning in Asia.
With the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) declining further from overbought conditions, prices are likely stepping down to 100-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA), at 117.54 now.
However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a July-September downpour near 117.15 and August 25 bottom surrounding 116.60 could restrict the pair’s further declines.
On the upside, 118.30 can act as an immediate resistance ahead of 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) level of 118.45 and 118.62/65 confluence area including a five-week-old falling trend-line and 50% Fibonacci retracement.
In a case where prices rally beyond 118.65, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 119.28 and August 13 top close to 119.60 could be on buyers’ radar.
EUR/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.86
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|117.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.69
|Daily SMA50
|119.53
|Daily SMA100
|121.22
|Daily SMA200
|123.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.27
|Previous Daily Low
|117.79
|Previous Weekly High
|118.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.86
|Previous Monthly High
|120.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.66
