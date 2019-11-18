EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: regains 120.00 and is flirting with the 21-day SMA near 120.60

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in EUR/JPY remains well and sound at the beginning of the week sustained by the better tone in the euro and increasing selling pressure in the Japanese currency.
  • Immediately above emerges the next hurdle at October tops in the 121.50 region. A breakout of this area is needed to attempt a move to the key 200-day SMA, today at 121.83.
  • On the flip side, occasional dips should be contained initially at last week’s lows near 119.20. The 55-day SMA at 119.33 also reinforces this area of support.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.61
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 120.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.58
Daily SMA50 119.48
Daily SMA100 119.5
Daily SMA200 121.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.34
Previous Daily Low 119.44
Previous Weekly High 120.65
Previous Weekly Low 119.24
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.51

 

 

