EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Recovery now targets the 55-day SMA at 118.75

- EUR/JPY has so far reversed Monday’s pullback and it has now resumed the upside on the back of renewed JPY-selling.
- If the buying pressure gathers extra pace, the 55-day SMA at 118.75 emerges as the next key target ahead of September highs in the 120.00 neighbourhood.
- On the broader view, while the resistance line at 118.98 caps the upside, the bearish view remains intact.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.99
|Today Daily Change
|31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|117.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.44
|Daily SMA50
|118.61
|Daily SMA100
|120.32
|Daily SMA200
|122.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.2
|Previous Daily Low
|117.54
|Previous Weekly High
|118.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.44
|Previous Monthly High
|120.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|116.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips to new two-year lows as a new quarter begins
EUR/USD remains under pressure and dips below Monday's two-year low of 1.0885, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out after German data disappointed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI is due out later and is set to show ongoing contraction.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD
USDJPY extends gains and flirts with eight-day highs near 108.25, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets ignore Japan's sales tax hike.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
A combination of forces kept exerting downward pressure for the third consecutive session on Tuesday - also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five - and contributed to the precious metal's ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops set on September 4.
Forex Today: EUR/USD fails to recover, Boris Johnson has new Brexit ideas, and a busy start to Q4
EUR/USD continues struggling below 1.09 after falling below the round number -- and to the lowest since 2017 -- following weak German inflation numbers. The preliminary all-European inflation figures are due out today.