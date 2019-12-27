EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Positive beyond 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY stay firm above 200-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-September fall.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the upper line of multi-week-old rising channel question buyers.

EUR/JPY takes the bids to 121.80 during the pre-European session on Friday. The pair recently bounced off 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of its downpour between April and September.

Prices are heading towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 122.65 whereas highs marked in July and May, around 123.35 and 123.75, will become the Bulls’ favorites then after.

However, the upper line of the rising trend-channel since early-September, at 124.35, will cap the pair’s advances beyond 123.75.

Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-DMA, near 121.35 and 121.15, limit the quote’s near-term declines.

If at all sellers sneak in around 121.00, the lower line of the mentioned channel, around 120.00, could challenge them, failure to do so can recall November month lows near 119.20.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 121.83
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 121.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.14
Daily SMA50 120.74
Daily SMA100 119.51
Daily SMA200 121.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.61
Previous Daily Low 121.24
Previous Weekly High 122.48
Previous Weekly Low 121.18
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.86

 

 

