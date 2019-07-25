EUR/JPY technical analysis: Plummets to fresh multi-month lows, near 120.00 mark on dovish ECB

- The EUR/JPY cross retreated around 50-pips and dropped to fresh multi-month lows near the key 120.00 psychological mark in reaction to dovish ECB statement.
- The cross has been trending lower along a short-term descending channel formation on the 4-hourly chart, clearly pointing to a well-established bearish trajectory.
However, highly oversold conditions on 4-hourly/daily charts might turn out to be the only factor that might hold bearish traders from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the ECB President Mario Draghi's post-meeting press conference.
The lower end of the channel coincides with the mentioned handle, which if broken will mark a fresh near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move back towards early-Jan. swing lows, sub-119.00 level.
Alternatively, any short-covering bounce from the current support area might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and seems more likely to run out of the steam near the trend-channel resistance, currently around the 120.75 region.
EUR/JPY 4-hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|120.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.59
|Daily SMA50
|121.94
|Daily SMA100
|123.47
|Daily SMA200
|125.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.74
|Previous Daily Low
|120.2
|Previous Weekly High
|121.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.78
|Previous Monthly High
|123.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
