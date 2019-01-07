EUR/JPY technical analysis: Oversold RSI questions sellers around 200-HMA/50% Fibo. confluence region

Break of immediate support-line drags EUR/JPY to a week’s low.

Oversold RSI can limit further declines around 122.15/14 key support area.

While a break of an immediate ascending trend-line drags the EUR/JPY pair to a week’s low, 50% Fibonacci retracement of late-June upside and 200-hour moving average (200-HMA) limits further declines as the quote seesaws near 122.23 during early Tuesday.

Supporting the strength of 122.15/14 confluence region is oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index.

If the bears refrain from respecting 122.14 rest-point, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 121.87 and June 25 low near 121.65 could come back on the chart.

Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 122.44 acts as a close resistance ahead of highlighting recent tops surrounding 123.00 and 123.36.

EUR/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected