EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Occasional recovery targets the 118.29/38 band initially

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has managed to leave behind Tuesday’s negative price action and it has now resumed the upside on the back of a better tone in the European currency and the selling bias in the Japanese safe haven.
  • In case the recovery gathers pace, the cross should meet initial albeit minor resistance in the 118.29/38 band, where coincide the 21-day and 55-day SMAs.
  • On the broader view, the bearish view stays intact as long as the 3-month resistance line, today at 118.90, caps the upside.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.72
Today Daily Change 63
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 117.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.34
Daily SMA50 118.19
Daily SMA100 119.99
Daily SMA200 122.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.97
Previous Daily Low 117.12
Previous Weekly High 118.2
Previous Weekly Low 117.07
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot as Brexit talks seem doomed

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.22 as the EU and the UK are pessimistic about reaching a Brexit deal following an unfruitful conversation between PM Johnson and German Chancellor Merkel.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY turns higher for the day, comfortable above 107.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip to sub-107.00 levels and has now turned higher for the day, recovering a part of the overnight modest slide. The pair failed to capitalize on its goodish move up from the weekly bearish gap opening swing lows.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.

Gold News

Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed

The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.

