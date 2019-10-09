EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Occasional recovery targets the 118.29/38 band initially

- EUR/JPY has managed to leave behind Tuesday’s negative price action and it has now resumed the upside on the back of a better tone in the European currency and the selling bias in the Japanese safe haven.
- In case the recovery gathers pace, the cross should meet initial albeit minor resistance in the 118.29/38 band, where coincide the 21-day and 55-day SMAs.
- On the broader view, the bearish view stays intact as long as the 3-month resistance line, today at 118.90, caps the upside.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.72
|Today Daily Change
|63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|117.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.34
|Daily SMA50
|118.19
|Daily SMA100
|119.99
|Daily SMA200
|122.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|117.97
|Previous Daily Low
|117.12
|Previous Weekly High
|118.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.07
|Previous Monthly High
|120.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|116.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|117.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.68
